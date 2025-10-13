Newtownabbey suspected murder victim is identified as Mary McAdorey as PSNI investigation goes on

​Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman in Newtownabbey, as details of her identity become public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been widely named tonight as Mary McMcAdorey.

It is understood that the former Hazelwood Integrated College student is a mother.

Officers maintained a presence at a house in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey today following the fatal incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother who found dead in Co Antrim over the weekend has been named locally as Mary McAdorey

On Sunday evening, police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In an update today police said: “Inquiries are ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course,” said the PSNI.