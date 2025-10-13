Newtownabbey suspected murder victim is identified as Mary McAdorey as PSNI investigation goes on
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman in Newtownabbey, as details of her identity become public.
She has been widely named tonight as Mary McMcAdorey.
It is understood that the former Hazelwood Integrated College student is a mother.
Officers maintained a presence at a house in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey today following the fatal incident.
On Sunday evening, police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
In an update today police said: “Inquiries are ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course,” said the PSNI.
It is understood a post-mortem examination was to be conducted today.