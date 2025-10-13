Newtownabbey suspected murder victim is identified as Mary McAdorey as PSNI investigation goes on

By Adam Kula
Published 13th Oct 2025, 19:46 BST
​Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman in Newtownabbey, as details of her identity become public.

She has been widely named tonight as Mary McMcAdorey.

It is understood that the former Hazelwood Integrated College student is a mother.

Officers maintained a presence at a house in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey today following the fatal incident.

The mother who found dead in Co Antrim over the weekend has been named locally as Mary McAdoreyplaceholder image
On Sunday evening, police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In an update today police said: “Inquiries are ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course,” said the PSNI.

It is understood a post-mortem examination was to be conducted today.

