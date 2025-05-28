NI actor Richard Dormer has been appointed SOS NI's first ever ambassador

SOS NI has announced that acclaimed actor and writer Richard Dormer is its first official ambassador.

Best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Blue Lights and Gangs of London, Richard joined the charity’s volunteers on a night-shift in Belfast City Centre earlier this year to witness first-hand the vital welfare and crisis support provided by SOS NI.

To mark his new role, SOS NI is launching a short film capturing Richard’s experience with the volunteer teams, showcasing the compassion and dedication that defines the charity’s work. The video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the support given to those who are homeless, under the influence, vulnerable, or in crisis during busy weekends and events in Belfast.

"I was blown away by the work SOS NI does, quietly and compassionately supporting people when they’re at their lowest,” said Richard.

"This isn’t just about first aid or welfare - it’s about humanity, dignity, and being there when no one else is. I’m proud to be part of the SOS NI family and I hope others will get behind their work too."

SOS NI has been supporting vulnerable individuals in Belfast since 2006, operating a fleet of welfare vehicles - including the now-iconic ‘Big Yellow Bus’ - and delivering mobile support across the city in partnership with the PSNI, emergency services, and local agencies. The charity also provides daytime outreach, festival and event welfare cover, and support for students, those struggling with addiction, and people experiencing homelessness or mental health distress.

Mags Dunne, chair of SOS NI, welcomed Richard’s ambassadorship.

"Richard’s support is a real boost to the charity and to our incredible team of volunteers. He took the time to listen, learn, and lend his voice to help raise awareness of the challenges so many face in our city. With his help, we hope to shine a brighter light on the need for compassion, connection, and practical support - especially in these difficult times."

Actor Richard Dormer with members of the SOS NI team

The new video is available across SOS NI’s social media channels and website, with supporters encouraged to share it and help spread the word.