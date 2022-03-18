Author and broadcaster Pauline Carville launching her book Am I Mad or What

The autobiography is a compelling tale written from Pauline’s first-hand experience of mental breakdowns, personal tragedy and overcoming struggles.

She said: “I wrote the book as I felt like I had a story to tell that could help others. I had talked about telling my story for many years and I did write it originally as a short, one-minute woman show that I performed in The Belfast Fringe Festival back in 2011. Unfortunately, performing it knocked me back into a depression for a few years, so I needed to be ready to tackle it once again.”

As a trained actor and singer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and The Royal Academy of Music, Pauline paints an emotive picture in her writing about how her skyrocketing professional career, securing international acting roles alongside Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen and West End legend Trevor Nunn, coincided with her mental breakdown in 2001.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I did manage to have a successful performing career all whilst battling with severe anxiety and depression from the age of 15 when my daddy had died the year before. It changed everything in our family and it was a terrible shock as he had been found dead under strange circumstances.

“I went to three different GPs and I would do all that was advised, go to the gym, go for walks but after years of therapy I got to the stage where suicidal thoughts were my daily life. I began planning ways to die.”

She added: “I hope that anyone reading my book will not make the same mistake that I did and go and get the help they need.” she said.

Despite the struggles Pauline faced, she also shares many happy memories and funny anecdotes, including the heart-warming story of how she met her husband and fellow broadcaster, Robin Elliott and the thrilling story of how a New York psychic conned her out of thousands.