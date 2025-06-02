'Master Swing', by NI artist, Kathryn Callaghan, a Rory McIlroy-inspired work to celebrate his win at The Masters and career grand slam

Co Down artist Kathryn Callaghan is exhibiting her ‘Irish Golf’ artworks of 13 iconic Irish links golf courses from June 5 to July 31 on Northern Ireland’s historic ‘golf coast’.

This captivating showcase of poured original paintings will be on display in The Bushmills Inn together with ‘Master Swing’, a Rory McIlroy inspired work to celebrate his win at The Masters and career grand slam.

Visitors will be able to purchase originals and prints of these unique paintings which include Ardglass, Royal Belfast, Connemara Links, Royal County Down, Royal Dublin, Galway Bay, Lahinch, County Louth, Old Head, Portmarnock, Royal Portrush, County Sligo and The Island (Co Dublin).

Speaking about the inspiration for her latest collection, Kathryn said: “Few places in the world rival the raw beauty and character of Ireland’s landscapes, especially its iconic links golf courses. With The Open making its much-anticipated return to Royal Portrush, I felt compelled to honour this moment through art. I set out on a journey across the island, visiting 13 of its most prestigious courses, capturing their spirit, energy, and unique charm in my signature poured-paint style. The response so far has been incredibly heartening, and I’m truly excited to share the full ‘Irish Golf’ collection with visitors at The Bushmills Inn.”

Royal Portrush by NI artist Kathryn Callaghan

Known for her distinctive poured-paint technique, Callaghan captures the essence of her subjects with vibrant energy and spontaneity. Her work, which blends realism with abstract expression, has garnered international acclaim and is featured in collections across the globe.

The ‘Irish Golf’ exhibition is free to visit and follows on from Kathryn’s Northern Ireland Art Trail, a series of ten original artworks which were displayed in venues along the stunning Northern Ireland coastline last summer.