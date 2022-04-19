NI cancer charity boss: I’m running the 40th Belfast Marathon for my dad

Cancer Focus NI is the official charity of this year’s marathon, and chief executive Richard Spratt has decided to take on the challenge himself to boost the fundraising efforts.

The money raised will be used to fund pioneering cancer research at Queen’s University Belfast.

“A personal motivation for me is that I’m running the race in memory of my dad,” he said.

Richard Spratt, chief executive of Cancer Focus NI

“He passed away last year from cancer after a long journey.

“He was so passionate about research and the work we’re funding at Queen’s University. So to run and raise money for vital cancer research that will take place here in Northern Ireland, I feel is a really fitting legacy. I’m proud to be able to do that in his memory.”

He continued: “As Chief Executive of the charity, I also feel it is important for me to fundraise as an individual and support the work we’re trying to do organisationally.

“I have been in this post now over 18 months and during this time I have been learning about the fantastic work that our organisation does in terms of investing in research, running cancer prevention programmes and delivering care for patients throughout Northern Ireland.

“I can think of no better cause to support.”

The 40th Belfast Marathon is set to get underway in less than two weeks, on May 1.