The partnership is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland and will offer Early Years, Foundation and Key Stage 1 pupils the opportunity to learn about climate change through animation and song from The Weatherbies children’s stories and characters.

Teachers and pupils will have access to online learning resources produced by Twinkl, which will be available in both English and Irish.

The Weatherbies are a collection of stories based on a community of loveable weather themed characters including Sammy Sun, Rosie Rainbow, Colin Cloud, Flo Snow, Ronny Rain, Willy Wind and many more, designed to entertain, excite and educate children, with striking visual imagery, original captivating music and intuitive narrative.

Yvonne Fleming (The Weatherbies Author) with pupils from St Brigid's Primary School, Maghera