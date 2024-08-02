NI church leaders united in concern at reports of anti-Islamic protests

Belfast Islamic Centre. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Church leaders in Northern Ireland are united in their concern over reports of a protest outside an Islamic centre in Belfast today.

The PSNI has said it is aware of calls made on social media for anti-Islamic protesters to “block roads using women and children” in several towns across east Antrim, Belfast and north Down, as well as a rally due to take place at Belfast City Hall.

Presbyterian Church (PCI) spokesman Rev Trevor Gribben described the "pursuit of such hatred” as “abhorrent,” while the Catholic Church has said there is “no place for racism and sectarianism in a modern civil society”.

The Methodist Church has also spoken out, with a spokesperson saying the church is “appalled” at the calls for such a protest.

Rev Gribben, the clerk of the PCI’s General Assembly, said: “As the police service seeks to establish what may or may not happen on Saturday, [chief constable] Mr Boutcher referred to the calls to protest as ‘poisonous nonsense’. Hatred against any section of the community is indeed poisonous, and is not only wrong, but entirely anti-Christian.”

Mr Gribben went on to say: “Having been made aware of some of the social media posts, which bring the Christian faith into these calls to protest, it is important that we make very clear that the pursuit of such hatred, and the incitement of others to hate and instil fear, is not only abhorrent, but has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the Christian gospel”.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said: “We are aware of specific calls to block roads using women and children between 12 midday to 2pm in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Bangor and north, south, east and west Belfast.

“We are also aware of calls for protest at 12 midday at Belfast City Hall and a 1pm march to the Islamic Centre, University Road, Belfast.

“To date no such procession has been notified to the Parades Commission.

“It is unclear at this time what the actual provenance for these posts or appetite for this activity is.

“We will continue to plan a proportionate policing response and will continue to engage with those groups likely to be affected by any protest activity.”

A Church of Ireland spokesperson said the church “has acknowledged the impact of anti-refugee and anti-migrant hatred in our communities, through a resolution of our governing body (the General Synod),” and added: "In our ministries, we seek to counter the language of hatred against refugees and other migrants at the local level and to communicate a strong message of Christian welcome to all."

Catholic bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian has also expressed concern, particularly as there has been an upsurge in acts of racism and “disturbing scenes of violence in some areas of the UK and Ireland.

“In recent days, we have witnessed disturbing scenes of violence, rioting and protest, often motivated by Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism,” he said.

“It is particularly concerning that some individuals and groups have deliberately used the recent attack in Southport, in which three children lost their lives and many others injured, to misinform and inflame fear”.

Bishop McGuckian added: “Particularly in Northern Ireland, we have journeyed so far from a history of conflict and live now in a place that is rightly moving towards mutual respect, dialogue and tolerance”.

A Methodist spokesperson said: “The Methodist Church in Ireland is appalled by the call for ‘anti-immigrant’ protests.

"We condemn plans by far-right groups within our society to bring people onto the streets, stirring up fear and hatred, and making our communities unwelcoming to many who live there”.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has organised an “anti-racist counter-rally” from 11.30am on Saturday at Belfast City Hall.

He said: “Despicable racist agitators are trying to intimidate members of our local Muslim community and we all have a duty to oppose them”.

With similar protests expected to take place in some areas of Great Britain Zara Mohammed, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, has said hundreds of mosques will be strengthening their security and protective measures this weekend.