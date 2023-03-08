Liz Weir and Zandie Zawula at their Big Lunch

Liz Weir MBE lives near Cushendall and is a storyteller, writer and hostel owner.

The Co Antrim woman is a proud ambassador of The Big Lunch, a movement bringing people together and encouraging positive local action. Having organised her own Big Lunches for seven years, Liz says she feels it is vital to get involved in community activities to prevent isolation.

Liz benefited from community support when she was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago and says that she knows there are people living in

neighbourhoods all over Northern Ireland with lots of Facebook friends but no one to chat with who can feel lonely and could benefit from friendly neighbourhood activity like The Big Lunch and Coronation Big Lunch.

“I have hosted Big Lunch gatherings and spoken at Big Lunch events both online and face-to-face. I have been lucky enough to visit the Eden Project and it helped me recognise the big role we can all play in the survival of our planet and with Eden Project Communities I do what I can to connect people because we can achieve more working together than on our own!

“I think diversity is very important and whether it’s working with the Indian community here in Northern Ireland, bringing together people from rural and urban areas or working inter-generationally. I believe we develop strong ties and broaden our own horizons when we embrace each others’ culture.”

Joanne Boal is a Cancer Focus art therapist from East Belfast and she got involved in her neighbourhood when she took part in The Big Lunch a few years ago.

She is grateful for the resources supplied by Eden Project Communities to help her get started with The Big Lunch. During lockdown, she embraced technology locally when her neighbours set up a WhatsApp group to stay in touch.

She has worked with her neighbours to create Rainbow Alley since October 2020 and there are a lot of pensioners living alone who have given time to teach non-gardeners like Joanne what to do in developing Rainbow Alley.

Joanne said she feels better if she volunteers for her own health.

“I’m bipolar, and being outdoors gardening helps my mental health, while cooking is a great form of therapy for me. I feel good when I come home from work and just start to cook, giving food away to neighbours and building connections. The Olio app is fab for reducing food waste – food from supermarkets that would otherwise be disposed of – often goes into my cooking and baking for others.”

Joanne Boal and Ben Dunwoody at their Big Lunch

Joanne did her Eden Project communities camp online during Covid.

When she couldn’t meet locally she was able to connect, share and learn from other community activists from all over the UK and says that “without the Eden Project as inspiration, I don’t think I would have reached out to my neighbours in the same way.”

Kathy Black lives in Newcastle and is the Community Network Developer for Northern Ireland Eden Project Communities.

She said: “In December last year we took part in the Big Lunch at Christmas as a warm space and, due to the energy crisis we decided it was important to continue providing this space so we worked with housing groups to provide a continued a weekly lunch and sharing surplus foods through to

Kathy Black at Eden Project in Cornwall

March 2023.”

Kathy first heard about the Big Lunch back in 2015 while she was volunteering at a festival providing eco friendly creative workshops.

She said: “It was such a simple concept to help bring people together to enjoy a cuppa and conversation I knew that this was the perfect way to help identify needs in the community. So from 2016 we hosted a Big Lunch event and asked people to feedback ideas on what they wanted us to do. This is now a yearly Big Lunch get together during the Month of Community.

“Eden Project Communities has been there over the years offering support, guidance, workshops and events. I was grateful to be able to attend Eden

Community Camp in 2017 which helped boost my confidence and knowledge to become a more proactive leader in community development.

“For volunteers in the community who are interested in learning new skills , sharing ideas and networking with like-minded people, I would encourage them to join the Northern Ireland Eden Project Communities network group by getting in touch with me directly on [email protected]”

This year, whether you plan to do something for the Coronation and want to make it official or you would like to bring neighbours together on a street or in a local space just for fun, or as part of Month of Community in June, Eden Project supported by National Lottery can help you. Just visit thebiglunch.com and plan your get together.

The Coronation Big Lunch from May 6-8 will form part of celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend, and a special competition has just been launched offering unique rewards for Coronation Communities to celebrate the nation’s friendliest streets and communities.

Eden Project Communities is also on the lookout for the friendliest street in the UK. If you think you live there, you could win the Coronation Communities Award. The prize includes a pollinator friendly garden, Coronation Big Lunch hamper and £2,500 for your project. There are also three runner up prizes to be awarded and you have until March 31 to apply at www.CoronationBigLunch.com