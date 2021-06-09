NI community left shaken and ‘weeping’ at tragic death of teen Josh Griggs - ‘it is as if we have lost a son’

Last night the PSNI confirmed the teenager had died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Banbridge.

The PSNI said the collision happened at Foxleigh Fields.

UUP Councillor Robert Colvin for Mid Ulster Council said he attended the Griggs family home last night and “the community share the grief of the family at this time as if we have lost a son”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “I was absolutely devastated when I heard the news.

“My first thought was this cannot be true. But sadly it was. A young man with his whole life in front of him doing so well in his sport and loved my everyone.”

Councillor Colvin added that across the community “people are shaken and heartbroken with grief for this much loved family”.

“My thoughts and prayers for Andy, Royanne, Nick and the family circle for strength and peace and comfort.”

He added that “Josh had been doing a summer job at the time of the accident to I suppose raise money for his studies”.

“He was an up and coming footballer and had been involved with Brackaville GAA club.”

A tribute on the Mid-Ulster Athletic Club Facebook page said: “It was a great shock to learn of the sudden death , due to an accident at his summer job, of Josh Griggs older brother of our esteemed member Nick.

“Josh had an outstanding athletic talent and took part in his younger days in our Star Track Summer Camp but his talent took him to Gaelic football, where I understand he was a rising star.

“He will be greatly missed.

“Our sincere condolences go to Nick, his Mother and father and the wider family circle.”

Another online tribute from the Tyrone Somme Memorial Association says: “It is with great sorrow that I have to report the death of our friend Andy Griggs son Josh in an accident yesterday.

“Andy was a good friend to the TSMA and we will never forget his help and kindness to all our members who attended the Somme in 2016.

“The devastating loss of a child is unbearable to comprehend and my thoughts and prayers are with the Griggs family at this awful time. Michael R J Wilson Chairman, Tyrone Somme Memorial Association”.

Posts on Brackaville GAA Facebook page (Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua G.F.C) say: “Thoughts & prayers with the family, friends & Brackaville community at this sad time”, “Sincere condolences from everyone at Doire Treasc Fir an Chnoic to our neighbours Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua G.F.C following this very sad news. All of our thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of young Josh. We offer our full support to you all at this time & during the days ahead.

RIP Josh ” and “Absolutely heartbreaking, thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all at Brackaville GFC. Thinking of you all at this extremely sad time ”.

A message from our editor: Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.