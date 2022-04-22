The move comes with a change in guidance around testing for the virus.

From this evening those with symptoms of the virus will no longer be advised to take a PCR test.

The Department of Health said those with symptoms should take a lateral flow test instead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid test centres are to close

The guidance around lateral flow tests has also changed.

Those without Covid symptoms are no longer advised to take lateral flow tests, unless they are visiting high-risk settings such as care homes and hospital or providing close personal care to someone in their own home.

Those asked to test by their GP or any healthcare professional are also eligible.

Lateral flow tests are to continue to be available free of charge from over 500 community pharmacies or by ordering online.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Lourda Geoghegan, described the changes as being due to the risk of serious illness from the virus being significantly reduced.

“These changes are proportionate and necessary at this stage of the pandemic,” she said.

“Transmission of Covid-19 in health and social care settings remains a risk and adds to the demands and pressures on our workforce.

“Anyone visiting friends or family in these settings should continue to take a lateral flow test before their visit.”

The Public Health Agency’s Contact Tracing Service will also change to focus on providing public health advice to positive cases and members of their household.

Those who test positive should continue to report their result.

Contact tracing in the wider community will cease from today.

Isolation guidance for household contacts will also change, with daily lateral flow testing no longer advised.

Dr Geoghegan added: “At this time it is important that we focus contact tracing services to help protect those at higher risk.

“Household contacts of a positive case are at greater risk of contracting the virus. Positive cases and their households will therefore continue to be provided with the necessary public health advice.