NI designer takes centre stage at the FIFA World Cup with Jo Malone
DESIGNER and textile artist Angeline Murphy from Magheralin in Co Down, has created a stunning fabric floral display infused with scents from Jo Malone and is on display at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The collection has been designed specifically for The Garden of GREAT UK pavilion, which was opened in Doha’s iconic Corniche by David Beckham and showcases the best of UK diversity and creativity in music, design, fashion and food.
Mum-of-three and previous BBC Sewing Bee contestant, Angeline Murphy said: “I am delighted to have been handpicked to design and curate a stunning display of beautiful fabric flowers inspired by Jo Malone and her Jo Loves fragrance collection.
“All of the flowers have been created using pure Northern Irish linen sourced from Thomas Ferguson, Irish Linen in Banbridge, and even include remnants of linen made for royalty across Europe.
She added: “The flowers have been inspired by Jo Malone’s fragrances including White Rose and Lemon Leaves, Wild Daffodils and Bluebells and Golden Gardenia, which have been infused with each scent."
For more of Angeline’s work and her workshops and services go to www.angelinemurphy.co.uk