Angeline Murphy's designs are on display at the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar

The collection has been designed specifically for The Garden of GREAT UK pavilion, which was opened in Doha’s iconic Corniche by David Beckham and showcases the best of UK diversity and creativity in music, design, fashion and food.

Mum-of-three and previous BBC Sewing Bee contestant, Angeline Murphy said: “I am delighted to have been handpicked to design and curate a stunning display of beautiful fabric flowers inspired by Jo Malone and her Jo Loves fragrance collection.

“All of the flowers have been created using pure Northern Irish linen sourced from Thomas Ferguson, Irish Linen in Banbridge, and even include remnants of linen made for royalty across Europe.

She added: “The flowers have been inspired by Jo Malone’s fragrances including White Rose and Lemon Leaves, Wild Daffodils and Bluebells and Golden Gardenia, which have been infused with each scent."