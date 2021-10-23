NI infection rates lower than other UK nations

Infection Control nurse Colin Clarke looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland.

Around one in 55 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to October 16, up from one in 60 the previous week, according to the latest ONS estimates.

For Scotland, the ONS estimates around one in 90 people had Covid-19 in the week to October 16, down from one in 80 the previous week.

In Wales, around one in 45 people is estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to October 16, unchanged from the previous week and the highest since estimates began in July 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, the latest estimate is one in 130 – down from one in 120 the previous week.

The latest figures from the Stormont health department show that another seven coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

That brings the total number of deaths recorded by the Department to 2,646.

There were 1,355 cases of the virus reported yesterday, bringing the total number of people testing positive in the past week to 8,663.

Yesterday morning there were 358 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 33 were in intensive care.

The latest update from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) shows 35 deaths during the week ending October 15.

That brings the total number recorded by NISRA to 3,554.