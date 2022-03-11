Samuel Crawford fell to his death on Ben Nevis on Tuesday

The 28-year-old died on Tuesday after members of his walking party got into difficulties on Scotland’s highest peak.

Minister at Sandown Free Presbyterian Church, Rev Garth Wilson, paid tribute to “one of the brightest lights” in his congregation.

He said: “Samuel Crawford, loving husband to Sophie and son of David and Shirley Crawford, lost his life in a tragic accident while climbing Ben Nevis on Tuesday. Samuel was with his two best friends, Conor Bannister and Stephen McVeigh, when he slipped and fell on the mountain and died as a result of his injuries.

“As Samuel’s minister, I want to express my heartfelt sympathies to his dear wife Sophie and his parents, David and Shirley and his sisters, Rachel, Rebecca and Hannah. Little did I think when I said goodbye to him on Sunday night after church, that we would never see him again on this earth.

“First and foremost Samuel was a Christian, saved and born again and living for Christ. He had a very strong and sincere faith in Christ. He was one of the brightest lights in our congregation in Sandown and we will miss him terribly. I had the joy of officiating at his wedding and also had the great privilege of baptising both he and his wife Sophie last September.”

He added: “Samuel was a fantastic husband to Sophie and he would have been the best father to their little unborn child. He was also a great son and brother and was loved by so many. The outpouring of grief since Samuel’s tragic death, shows just how much he was loved and so highly thought of by everyone.”

