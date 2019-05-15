NI road remains closed in both directions after man dies in collision

A road remains closed this morning after the death of a man in a single vehicle collision.

Police can confirm that a man died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Roguery Road, Toomebridge last night.

The scene of the RTC on the Roguery road between Ballymena and Toomebridge. The accident happened on Tuesday evening, police investigators are at the scene. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Inspector McCarron said: “At around 9.30pm, it was reported that a blue Seat Leon car was involved in the incident.

"The Roguery Road remains closed in both directions and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1462 14/5/19.”