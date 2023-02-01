Keira Aiken, 15, a pupil at Belfast High School, who has written and composed Bully – A New Musical

Keira Aiken, a pupil at Belfast High School, wrote and composed Bully – A New Musical when she was only 14 years old.

The talented teenager from Carrickfergus, who is studying for her GCSEs, not only wrote the script, but also the lyrics and composed all of the music as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keira’s work is being brought to life by Uplift Performing Arts, on Saturday February 25. There will be a matinee and an evening performance, and all proceeds are being donated to NSPCC.

The musical is a modern-day adaptation of the 1990s bestselling book, Bully, by children’s author, Yvonne Coppard, which deals with bullying and its consequences for bullies and their victims.

It tells the story of Kerry, a girl who is bullied because her damaged leg makes her different. But when she decides to fight back, things don’t turn out as she expects.

Keira first read Bully when she was about seven or eight after finding it in a box of her dad’s old books during a rummage in the attic.

Years later, she became a fan of musical theatre after seeing Hamilton, which uses hip-hop, rap, and rhythm and blues to tell its story.

“I’m now obsessed with musicals,” says Keira.

Keira set to work and after contacting author Yvonne, was granted permission to adapt and bring it to the stage as long as it was a not-for-profit production.

She immediately thought of the NSPCC and the work the charity does to help and support young people who are being bullied through its Childline service, which is free to contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The musical is very focused on children’s lives and the NSPCC is very focused on that as well, so I’m glad that what I’ve done will help that a little,” adds Keira.

An exchange trip to America last summer, facilitated by Carrickfergus-based Uplift Performing Arts, gave Keira the opportunity to tell the company’s co-founder and executive director, Ryan Moffett, about what she had done and after presenting him with a complete package of words and music, he jumped at the chance bring Keira’s work to life.

“Whenever I first received the script, I was very impressed. It was a fantastic achievement for a then 14-year-old,” says Ryan.

Author Yvonne Coppard has also spoken of her admiration for what Keira has achieved. She says: “When Keira first approached me to stage Bully as a musical, she was only 14 years old, but I was immediately impressed by her ideas, her dedication and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a feeling that the audience will be witnessing the birth of a major new talent.”

*Bully – A New Musical, will be staged at the McNeill Theatre, Larne on Saturday February 25, at 2.30pm (matinee show) and 7.30pm. Tickets (£12 - £15) from: www.weareuplift.com