NI set for washout May as unsettled weather persists | isolated thunderstorms on way
Wet weather is set to blight Northern Ireland for the rest of May, Met Office reports reveal.
Wet weather is set to blight Northern Ireland for the rest of May, Met Office reports reveal.
As forecasters warn the damp spring will drag on NI folk also face thundery showers and below average temperatures.
According to the Met Office today (Thursday) will see ‘sunshine and occasional showers, isolated thunderstorms in west’.
It adds that today saw ‘early mist soon dispersing to leave another bright day with sunny spells’.
But that gave way to ‘scattered showers’ which developed into ‘a few heavier showers in the afternoon, especially in the west with the chance of the odd thunderstorm’.
The maximum temperature is 15 °C.
Tonight, again will see NI blasted with ‘showers, locally thundery’.
The Met Office adds the minimum temperature is 6 °C.
And tomorrow, will see ‘some brightness at times along with a few showers’.
The Met Office add that “some of these (showers) will be heavy and thundery in the afternoon across central and western areas. Maximum temperature 16 °C.”
Meanwhile the outlook for Saturday to Monday from the Met Office is “Mostly cloudy on Saturday with some showery rain.
“Brighter on Sunday and Monday with scattered showers.”
READ - Thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy showers to batter NI | risk of localised flooding and hail covering road surfaces
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
A message from our editor: Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.