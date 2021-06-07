NI weather: 9 great images of office workers soaking up the rays at lunchtime

The Met Office said: “All parts will have a dry day with some bright or sunny periods, thicker cloud spreading to western counties later.

“Feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 20 °C.”

Tonight will remain dry according to the forecaster with “a little brightness in the east”.

“The rest of the night will remain dry although rather cloudy, some clear periods in the east,” adds the Met Office. Tonight the maximum temperature is 12 °C.

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office it “will be a dry day, rather cloudy in the morning but brightening up in the afternoon.”

Again the Met Office forecast maximum temperatures of 20 °C.

Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is: “Cloud and patchy rain on Wednesday morning, drier and eventually brighter in the afternoon.

“Dry with some brightness on Thursday and Friday.”

1. People enjoy the weather in the ground of the City Hall in Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Buy photo