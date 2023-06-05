News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

NI weather: Temperatures here hotter than Malta and same as the Canary Islands as heatwave continues - 23 pictures

The hottest day of the year in Northern Ireland so far has been recorded by the Met Office as 24 °C – and meteorologists say temperatures could rise even further later this week with widespread sunshine predicted by the Met Office.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

Today, according to the Met Office, it will be warm, locally very warm across the west with a “maximum temperature 24 °C”.

So it seems NI is going to be the same temperature as the Canary Islands today and hotter than Malta who was registering at 23°C.

Helens Bay Beach - Weather Pictures (L-R) Ryan Clarke, Robin Byers and Rebeca Andrews Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

1.

Helens Bay Beach - Weather Pictures (L-R) Ryan Clarke, Robin Byers and Rebeca Andrews Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Photo: Presseye

Photo Sales
Helens Bay Beach - Weather Pictures Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

2.

Helens Bay Beach - Weather Pictures Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
(L-R) Meabh Morgan and Eleanor Kelly Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

3.

(L-R) Meabh Morgan and Eleanor Kelly Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Helens Bay Beach - Weather Pictures Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

4.

Helens Bay Beach - Weather Pictures Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:MaltaMet Office