NI weather: Temperatures here hotter than Malta and same as the Canary Islands as heatwave continues - 23 pictures
The hottest day of the year in Northern Ireland so far has been recorded by the Met Office as 24 °C – and meteorologists say temperatures could rise even further later this week with widespread sunshine predicted by the Met Office.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Today, according to the Met Office, it will be warm, locally very warm across the west with a “maximum temperature 24 °C”.
So it seems NI is going to be the same temperature as the Canary Islands today and hotter than Malta who was registering at 23°C.
