NI weather: This is how HOT it is going to be at the weekend - find out what temperatures are coming our way

According to the Met Office, today most places will have a dry day and although it will be rather cloudy, bright spells will develop with a little sunshine.

It adds that this afternoon "will keep warm in any afternoon sunshine".

The Met Office website adds there will be "light winds" and a "maximum temperature of 18 °C".

Meanwhile tonight will be dry in all parts, according tot he meteorologists.

"It will be rather cloudy with just a few clear interludes," they add.

"Mild everywhere with light winds. Minimum temperature 11 °C."

Meanwhile tomorrow will be "dry for much of the day with a few bright spells".

Sunhat, sunglasses and sun cream - a vital part of summer kit for your child

"Showers will break out in the west later in the afternoon," adds the Met Office

They say Wednesday will be a "warmer day with light winds" and a maximum temperature of 21 °C.

AND the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: "Staying rather cloudy Thursday and Friday and mostly dry, just the odd patch of rain.

"Very warm in east on Friday then fresher conditions with brighter skies returning on Saturday."

Enjoying the sunshine

Meanwhile, according to Met Eireann - the the Irish National Meteorological Service and is the leading provider of weather information and related services for Ireland who echoes the forecast of the Met Office- today will see 'a rather cloudy day, with occasional bright or sunny spells breaking through' in Ulster.

'It will be mostly dry, but a few patches of light rain and drizzle will develop in western parts of the province.'

Met Eireann forecasters say highest temperatures today will be 15 to 18 degrees with 'moderate south to southwest winds, fresh at times in western coastal areas'.

Tonight will stay 'rather cloudy with just the odd clear spell'.

A dog playing about in the sunshine

They add: 'Most areas will be dry, but some patches of light rain or drizzle will develop in coastal parts of the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light southerly winds'.

However they warn that the pollen forecast is HIGH on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasters add that Wednesday - June 15 - 'will be another mostly cloudy day, but there will be a few bright or sunny spells during the day'.

'Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, with moderate south to southwest winds', they add.

AND Thursday, according to Met Eireann in Ulster, will be 'warm and dry with sunny spells across the south and east of the country'.

They add: 'Temperatures here reaching 18 to 22 degrees. Further to the northwest it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes'.

AND Friday, according to Met Eireann, will be' dry, warm and sunny in Leinster and Munster'.

They add: 'Cloudier and cooler in Connacht and Ulster, with scattered showers, mainly near northern and western coasts at first but extending further inland later in the day.