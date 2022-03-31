NI weekend weather: Snow and freezing temperatures forecast | ‘wintry showers and frost’

According to the Met Office, after a ‘largely sunny morning’ we will see ‘wintry showers developing in afternoon’ in Northern Ireland.

And while we had a ‘frosty but largely sunny morning’ we warned by the Met Office that ‘cloud will tend to bubble up towards midday with the odd wintry shower developing for the afternoon’.

The meteorologists add that it will ‘feel cold in the northerly breeze’ with a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

Meanwhile tonight will see a dramatic dip in temperature to -3 °C.

The Met Office add that ‘any showers should becoming largely confined to the north coast this evening to leave most places with a dry and clear night’.

They add: “With winds falling light a widespread frost develops.”

Meanwhile tomorrow (Friday) will see ‘a frosty but largely sunny start but cloud increasing towards midday with outbreaks of rain and hill snow spreading south through the afternoon’.

They add there will be ‘freshening northwesterly winds’ and a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

The outlook for Saturday is ‘sunny spells and showers’.

And Sunday will have a ‘dry, chilly start but cloudier with a little rain in the afternoon’.

Meanwhile Monday will be a ‘cloudy day with occasional rain’.

