Nick Campbell made new member of Linfield's management following recent shake-up of club's top brass

It follows the announcement in January that David Graham was leaving as general manager, and that that job title was being abolished.

At the time, the club said several new roles will be created amid the “restructure”, including a commercial manager – and the general secretary post.

A now-closed advert for the general secretary role on the NI Jobs website said the holder reports to the chairman, club officers, and board of directors.

The functions of the role included:

"To oversee all club administrative matters and liaise with the finance department on all financial matters;

“To manage and arrange the checking of all club income and liaise with the finance department on recording same on a timely basis;

“To manage the performance of the club’s non-playing staff;

“To sign off all club salaries, special payments & bonuses (playing & non-playing staff) before passing them for processing.”

It also involves helping look after online and turnstile ticketing and club merchandise.

It is also a requirement to attend all home games, and away matches in Europe.

According to his LinkedIn account, he had been involved with the IFA for about a decade, with a brief stint at security firm Eventsec (now one of the club’s sponsors) in between.

He has a geography degree from Queen’s, and is active in Hydepark Presbyterian Church, Mallusk, Newtownabbey.

Marking his appointment, which takes effect from today, club chairman Roy McGivern said in a statement: “He brings a wealth of experience in football administration and should prove to be a real asset to the club.

“I am looking forward to working with him in what should be an exciting finish to the season and in the years ahead as we continue to drive the club forward.”

Mr Campbell stated: “I am looking forward to the challenges of club football and thank Linfield for this privilege and opportunity to assist them with their continual strive for excellence both on and off the field.

“I am delighted to work with the board, David Healy, and all the staff to achieve this success.”