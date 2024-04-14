Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NIE Networks is seeking around 30 engineers as part of a major new recruitment drive.

The move is part of the company’s plan to invest £3bn in Northern Ireland’s electricity infrastructure over the next seven years.

Roles on offer are wide-ranging and will appeal to both newly qualified candidates and those with an extensive engineering background. All the roles will be involved in preparing and designing the network to facilitate a net zero future.

NIE Networks has launched a recruitment campaign to bring on board approximately 30 engineers during 2024. Picture: NIE Networks

Alex Houston, network operations manager for NIE Networks, said: “We are embarking on a once-in-a-generation overhaul of the electricity network as we look towards a de-carbonised future.

"This is a considerable challenge so we’re looking for enthusiastic, driven and skilled engineers who can help our teams find the best solutions.

"NIE Networks is a great employer; they invest heavily in their people to allow them to reach their full potential and, along with great benefits, it’s a supportive and inclusive environment. I would encourage anyone interested to submit their application before the closing date of Monday, May 6.”

In addition to the 30 engineering roles, the company is also recruiting for positions in procurement and finance with further roles in IT, data and sustainability anticipated.

It is also keen to encourage a wide variety of people to apply.

Paula Leathem, head of HR with NIE Networks, said: “NIE Networks is totally committed to diversity and inclusion so we welcome people of all ages; from those starting out to individuals who have significant experience.

"We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from all suitably qualified candidates. However, as we continue on our diversity and inclusion journey, we would particularly welcome applications from females, those of an ethnic background and those with disabilities as the more diverse our workforce is the greater the combined thinking and experience.”

The roles will be based in offices across Northern Ireland – Danesfort, Campsie, Omagh, Craigavon, Ballymena and Dargan – and the company operates a hybrid home working policy for many roles.