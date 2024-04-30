Niece vows to give Covid victim uncle with Down's syndrome, and others, a voice

Raymond McAleese and niece Lauren Mallon

Raymond McAleese, who lived in Glenavy, was 52 when he was admitted to Antrim Area Hospital in September 2021.

PhD student Lauren Mallon said her much-loved uncle had lived with her family for most of his life before moving into a residential unit for what turned out to be his final two years.

Raymond died within a week of contracting the virus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren, 24, said her uncle had “no human rights in life or death” and she was passionate about raising awareness of what happened to him.

“Uncle Raymond’s death has affected me a lot,” she said.

“To me he was just normal, he was part of the family. But once he died, I realised how differently he was seen by society.

“He never had a bank account, never lived by himself, never had an education, and he couldn’t read or talk. By advocating for him, I’m giving him the voice he never had.”

In September 2021, Lauren’s mother Paulette was informed that her brother had contracted Covid and was being moved from the care home to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the initial signs were positive, his condition quickly deteriorated and she was then told to come to the hospital immediately.

“She arrived at 6.31am only to learn that Raymond had died at 6.29am. She was absolutely devastated.”

Lauren said her family drew comfort from knowing that a nurse, whom she described as an “angel”, was holding his hand when he died – that he wasn’t alone.

But she also said she feels her uncle was “written off” as a recovery prospect because he had Down’s syndrome and diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren, who is attending the inquiry in Belfast, said her focus is ensuring her uncle did not die in vain.

“Prior to our experience, we thought vulnerable people were protected but now I know that legislative change is needed, both in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

“Raymond was such a central part of our family. We didn’t realise just how central until he was gone.