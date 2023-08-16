Willie Gregg with his late mother Joan in whose memory he is organising the charity event 'Wee Joan's Dog Walk'. Credit Willie Gregg

Having raised ten of thousands of pounds for various charities including his own Willie’s Orphan Fund, the host-with-the-most is ‘pawsing’ pulling pints to stage what he hopes will be the biggest gathering of man’s best friend that Northern Ireland has ever seen – and he’s doing it in memory of his beloved mother Joan.

Wee Joan’s Dog Walk will take place in Portrush on Sunday, September 17, and will raise funds for ten different local charities. The ‘doggie dander’ will start off from the Harbour in Portrush and make its way to the Blackrocks and back via the West Strand Promenade.

Willie’s late mother Joan was the inspiration for the walk, telling her son that, as well as supporting charities all over the world, he should organise something closer to home.

Sign up now for Willie Gregg's charity fundraiser 'Wee Joan's Dog Walk' which will take place in Portrush on September 17. Credit Willie Gregg

"And she was right!” agreed Willie who was all set to run a charity doggie event when Covid hit which meant the cancellation of the first planned event. “Then my two Queens passed away,” said Willie, referring to the passing of his mother and then Queen Elizabeth II.

"So now I am ready to put on Wee Joan’s Dog Walk this year and I am hopeful that it will become a huge event every year. The Portrush Raft Race really starts the summer season in the town and I would love Wee Joan’s Dog Walk to become the closing summer event in the town.”

For a £10 entry fee (which includes entry into a prize ballot), owners and their pooches can enjoy a walk on the scenic north coast AND be judged for numerous prizes on the day including Best Dressed Leopard Print Dog and Owner – a very specific category inspired by ‘Wee Joan’ who loved her leopard print style. "Mum would have put Bet Lynch to shame, if she could have had a leopard print toothbrush, she would have had it!” said Willie.

The walk will commence at 2pm and is being sponsored by the Ramore complex, Guinness, Lamont Trailers, Zing, Mini So, Exorna Kitchens, Solid Surface, Gerni, Northbrook Commercials, Coastal Self Drive and Jollyes. Registration will take place on the day or anyone interested can register in advance at the Harbour Bar, Portrush; Portrush Yacht Club and Jollyes, Coleraine.

All money raised will go towards the following ten charities/groups: Willie’s Orphan Fund (local project Coleraine); NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember; Portrush Football Club Youths U12 Girls; Marathon Man Paul Esler (Marie Curie Ballymoney); Women’s Aid (Coleraine); The Hummingbird Project (Portstewart); Angel of Hope Memorial Garden (Coleraine), Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama (Portrush); Marathon Ironman Andy Farrer (Suicide Awareness); TK Surf Portrush for the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Belfast.