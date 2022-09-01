No breakthrough in council strike talks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trade union source told the News Letter by yesterday evening there had been little movement despite what one trade union source described as a “shift” in approach by the employer.

The all-out strike by members of the Unite and GMB unions – which has seen bins go uncollected and rubbish strewn across public spaces along with industrial action short of a strike by members of the Nipsa union that has caused disruption to other council services – is now set to continue.

Both the GMB and Unite unions had previously given notice of a fourth week on strike.

Bins in Edward Street, Portadown. Staff at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council are on strike over pay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extent of the problems posed by the council walkout has been revealed by the decision of a nearby council to require proof of residency before allowing access to its dumps.

Mid Ulster Council, where a pay deal was reached with unions following a lengthy strike by members of the Unite union earlier in the summer, is now requiring proof of identification before people will be allowed to dispose of waste in its recycling centres.

“Our recycling centres in Dungannon and Coalisland are experiencing extremely high levels of use as a result of the closure of centres in a neighbouring council area,” said a Mid Ulster District Council spokesperson.

“While we don’t normally ask for ID, the unprecedented levels of waste being received mean we are temporarily asking Mid Ulster residents to bring ID with them if they are planning to visit either recycling centre. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept waste from residents outside Mid Ulster. Our apologies for the inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has advised residents to double bag household waste and offered its apologies for the ongoing disruption, saying: “Householders are advised to double bag additional household waste and store in a secure place, during this period of industrial action.