No comment from the BBC on allegations against the broadcaster Stephen Nolan

The BBC has refused to comment on allegations made about star Northern Ireland presenter Stephen Nolan.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2023, 23:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 00:34 BST
Stephen Nolan appeared on his BBC Radio Ulster programme as usual on Tuesday morning, with no mention of the newspaper allegations
Stephen Nolan appeared on his BBC Radio Ulster programme as usual on Tuesday morning, with no mention of the newspaper allegations

A number of claims were made about Nolan in a local newspaper yesterday, including that he had been the subject of a bullying claim.

Nolan appeared on his BBC Radio Ulster programme as usual yesterday morning, with no mention of the allegations.

The Irish News also said that a former member of staff had made a claim of bullying and harassment against Nolan which was not upheld, and that messages between team members on programmes associated with the star presenter included abusive remarks about politicians.

It further reported that sent an explicit image of a public figure to another member of staff

In a statement, BBC Northern Ireland's director Adam Smyth said: "There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint.

"We take these obligations seriously - and in the interests of everyone involved.

"It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome."

BBC News NI said Nolan refused to comment on the matter when asked through the organisation's press office.

Nolan is the fifth-highest paid talent with the BBC across the UK, earning between £400,000-£404,999.

His radio show consistently has some of the highest listening figures on the airwaves in Northern Ireland.

