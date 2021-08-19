No questions asked at Co Down church ‘manna table’

Rev Jimmy Warburton at the 'manna table' of donated items in Holywood

In response to the increased financial pressures being placed on families during the Covid pandemic, the town’s High Street Presbyterian Church has teamed up with John Gray & Co funeral directors to accommodate a ‘Manna table’ for those experiencing hardship.

Thanks to the generosity of the local community, the donation bins inside John Gray & Co on High Street have been overflowing with food items and toiletries, leading senior funeral arranger Barbara Wilson to enlist the assistance of Rev Jimmy Warburton.

Rev Warburton was more than happy to help and his church is now the main distribution point for the food from the ‘manna table’ – named after the sustenance provided by God to the Israelites during their exodus in the Bible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara Wilson of John Gray & Co funeral directors in Holywood, Co Down

Barbara said: “We’ve always collected donations for people but received substantially more over the past year, possibly due to many local businesses becoming unable to do the same during lockdown.

“The buckets were mounting higher and higher inside our branch as more people became aware of the donation point.

“The manna table is easy to access and has a non-judgemental atmosphere, where people from all walks of life can take what they need to ease their struggling, including food and various essentials.”

Barbara and Rev Warburton are supported by other business owners, family and friends, and community worker Graham Speers who distributes items to charities. The manna table operates every Tuesday from 10am-1pm.

Barbara, Graham and Rev Jimmy have received an overwhelming response to the initiative, with a growing number of people arriving every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm, in addition to colleagues, family and friends being on-hand to help.

Rev Warburton said anyone is free to make use of the service with “no questions asked”.

“The table is very straightforward; we open the church doors, hand out bags to fill and put up a sign inviting people to come and take whatever they need. No questions asked,” he said.

“Word has spread throughout the town about the manna table and a lot of local people are making use of it. It has been received extremely well, with many people also wanting to donate or help in some way.

“We hope it continues to develop and that we are able to support anyone who is going through financial hardship.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.