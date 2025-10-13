No ‘ruffing’ it with Stena Line as ferry company increases the number of pet cabins

There is no ‘ruffing’ it with Stena Line as the ferry company increases the number of pet cabins on the Belfast to Liverpool route.

In response to a surge in pet owners travelling with their four-legged friends on Stena Line’s Belfast to Liverpool route, the ferry company has more than doubled the numbers of pet cabins onboard, adding a deluxe pet cabin option.

To date this year over 13,950 pet owners have taken a trip on the popular route, over 900 more compared to the same period in 2024.

In total the Swedish owned company has transported almost 75,000 pets across its Irish Sea operations this year.

Dog accommodation on Stenaline

As the popularity of pet travel continues to grow Stena Line has further responded with the launch of new deluxe pet cabins taking their offering on the Merseyside-bound route from four cabins to 11 across three different room types.

Passengers can choose between a four-berth room without windows, a four-berth with sea view or a deluxe cabin.

The contemporary boutique-style deluxe cabins come with a comfortable double bed, balcony access for panoramic sea views, desk area, TV, tea and coffee making facilities and mini fridge with bottled water.

They also contain water bowl and pee pads with direct access outside onto the deck.

Stena Line’s Irish Sea Travel Commercial Manager, Orla Noonan said comfort is always a key consideration and passengers should not have to compromise when travelling with your pet.

She said: “Stena Line is the best option for pet travel on the Irish Sea so it is only right that we ensure owners can also travel in comfort.

"Our standard cabins and deluxe pet cabins are stylish and comfortable places to enjoy the crossing for both pets and their owners.

"Pet travel is becoming increasingly popular and Stena Line is welcoming more pets onboard year after year – we want to ensure our passengers know they can rely on us for high standards of comfort and care on each sailing.”

A four-berth cabin with no window costs from £55 on the Belfast to Liverpool route while a four-berth with window starts at £60 and a two-person deluxe pet cabin starts at £70.