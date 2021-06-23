Noah Donohoe’s mother opens fund in his memory

Fiona Donohoe with her son Noah who died last year

Fiona Donohoe, who has committed to keeping Noah’s memory alive, this week met with and presented a donation to the Search and Rescue team who helped search for Noah during the six days he was missing, to thank them for their support.

She further announced the allocation of monies to three other local organisations - St James Swift Football Club, Sandy Row Football Club and St Malachy’s College Music Dept.

This initial round of funding grants will provide support to groups in Belfast across music and sport, two areas which Noah was very passionate about during his life. Further grants will be made available to groups who wish to undertake works to benefit their local communities in these areas of interest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona said: “Losing Noah has been hugely difficult for my family and I, and every day we think of him and his amazing young life’s achievements. I will be forever grateful to the hundreds of people who joined with the Search and Rescue team during the six days we searched for Noah and this donation will help them continue to do their wonderful and very difficult work. I know Noah would have wanted this as a thank you too, it was the kind of boy he was – very kind and generous of spirit.

“In creating this foundation in Noah’s memory, I want to support children from all communities across Northern Ireland in as many diverse ways as possible. As Noah taught me in his short life, there is no limit to what any child can achieve given the right opportunity. Noah crammed so much into his life, and his passion for arts, sports and learning will live on through this foundation. It helps me immensely knowing Noah’s legacy and presence is making impact for other young people locally.”