Noble voted top Doctor Who revival sidekick

The talkative and outspoken Londoner, who joined David Tennant’s 10th Doctor on his adventures through space and time on and off between 2006 and 2010, won 23% of the total vote.

Noble helped to save civilisation from the Daleks during her spell on the long-running show but had her memories of her adventures in the Tardis wiped when the powers the Time Lord had given her threatened to overwhelm her brain.

The duo have reunited to film scenes that are due to air next year to coincide with the 60th anniversary celebrations of the show.

Catherine Tate

Around 11,600 people responded to a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com between August 16 and 18 asking them to name their favourite companion of the revival era, which began in 2005.

John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, who also starred in spin-off series ‘Torchwood’, claimed a close second place with 21% of the vote, while third place went to Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler with 11% of the vote.

In joint fourth was Clara Oswald, played by Jenna Coleman, and Wilfred Mott, who was memorably portrayed by Bernard Cribbins, who died in July aged 93, both with 10%.