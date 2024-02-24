North Antrim Church of Ireland parish team set for South Sudan summer trip to visit Anglican diocese of Ibba
This is a new and innovative partnership for the parishes, but the rector, the Rev Dennis Christie, has an established church connection with Ibba in South Sudan.
“I was part of a short-term mission trip to South Sudan in 2012 as a parishioner of St John’s parish church in Moira,” the Rev Christie said.
“That trip began a mission partnership between St John’s parish and Ibba diocese that is now over 12 years in existence.”
Rev Christie will be accompanied by Ahogill-Portglenone parishioners Stephen McCallion and Niall Campbell, with the two-week stay in early August being Stephen and Niall’s first time in South Sudan.
The main purpose of the visit will be to help build the relationship between the communities in Ahoghill and Portglenone and Ibba, and to help establish a long-term mission partnership between the parishes.
“In partnership with Bishop Wilson Kamani, who oversees Ibba diocese, and, with the help of CMSI (Church Mission Society Ireland), we will hope to support future key projects in the region,” Rev Christie added.
“Our itinerary for this trip is not yet been finally established, but a key element will be visiting the local community including churches, schools, local health clinic, local vocational training centre etc, building relationships and establishing the needs.
“Given the make-up of our team, with Stephen and Niall both skilled engineers, there may be opportunities to do some practical training while we are there, for example at the local vocational training college doing carpentry, electrical, mechanical and welding.”
The team hope to take items with them, depending on the needs and what would be most efficient to travel with, but this is likely to include some medical equipment, clothing, tools, and sporting equipment that would be of use to the South Sudan the community."
Rev Christie said some Ahoghill-Portglenone parishioners have sewing skills and are currently working with the ‘Days for Girls' charity.
"This is a charity working to eliminate the stigma and limitations associated with menstruation so that women and girls have improved health, education and livelihoods.
"Those who are doing the sewing are working to produce effective life-changing menstrual health packs with sanitary products, which the team will bring to Ibba in August."
* Mission trips like this can be expensive as they include expensive flight journey costs to South Sudan and insurance premiums for the party.
Fundraising is being organised in the north Antrim parishes in March and April, through events like a tractor run, a big breakfast, marathon walk. a quiz and Sunday school activities between the two congregations which belong to Connor diocese..