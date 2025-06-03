The heartbreaking loss of her childhood dog has led a north coast woman to establish a unique business for pet lovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paws to Remember was created by Textile Art, Design and Fashion graduate Holly Smith in October 2023 following the death of her childhood pet Missy.

"Missy was a crazy bundle of energy who loved nothing more than a run and play on the beach surrounded by her family,” said Hollie who studied a range of disciplines such as fashion, print, embroidery, weave and knit, specialising in Fashion and Print Design at Ulster University in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During my final year at Belfast School of Art, I created a collection based on the north coast and I would spend time at the beaches to gain inspiration, often taking Missy with me where I noticed her paw prints in the sand.

Hollie Smith of Paws to Remember. CREDIT HOLLIE SMITH

"I would take photos of them to capture the moment before they were washed away. One of the designs included a likeness of a dog’s paws walking in wet sand.

"After Missy passed away, I wanted a way to keep her memory alive and decided to take the design I had already created and make it into something that could be displayed in her favourite spot as well as being a comforting thing to hug and have with me wherever I went.”

And so, the idea of the Paws to Remember cushion was born.

"I want to create something that gives a lasting memory to the customer of their beloved animal and the relationship that they had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Hollie Smith's Paws to Remember pet paw cushions. Credit Hollie Smith

"This can be a lovely gift for an elderly person who may have to leave their pet behind when moving into a care home or when students go off to university,” added Hollie.

Creating a Paws to Remember order couldn’t be easier – the owner takes a print of their pet’s paw using a safe, non-toxic ink pad. The print is then emailed to Holly with dimensions of the paw size and the pet’s name.

Holly then transforms this information into a one-of-a-kind design, as she describes it “a cushion that’s more than just fabric and thread!”

Before launching her business, Hollie took part in Enterprise Causeway’s Explore Enterprise programme, “where I was helped by a lovely mentor who gave me advise on all aspects of business and gave me the confidence to start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Paws to Remember I want to be able to create a community of people who love and appreciate animals the way that I do, knowing that animals aren’t just a pet but are part of the family.

"Initially, I would like to expand my customer base through social media, increased advertising, and having a presence at local craft markets, dog events and the Balmoral Show.

"I aim be able to have a stand at Crufts, so that I can bring my product to a larger number of customers. I plan to offer an increasing range of products, all related to creating a lasting memory of our precious animal companions.”

Paws to Remember can be followed on Instagram.