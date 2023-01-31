People 13th January 1969: A civil rights demonstration in Newry, County Down. (Photo by Norman Potter/Express/Getty Images) Northern Ireland 1969: Generally accepted as the start of the modern Troubles - Some of the key moments in pictures
A look back through the archive to 1969
A look back through the archive to 1969

1. 17th August 1969: A British soldier stands on patrol at a street corner in Belfast, while two children mount their own kerbside guard. (Photo by Wesley/Keystone/Getty Images)
2. 16th August 1969: Residents watch British troops guarding the entrance of the Falls Road area, behind barbed wire barricades, at Belfast after shootings. (Photo by Wesley/Keystone/Getty Images)
3. 16th August 1969: British soldiers on patrol beside barbed wire defences at the junction of Percy Street and Falls Road in Belfast during unrest in Northern Ireland. (Photo by James Jackson/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
4. 12th August 1969: Police wearing gas masks fire cartridges of tear gas in front of a bookmakers during the Ulster riots in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
