Sam Dickson and his 'marching Akitas'

Although not every band supporter will have known his name, Mr Dickson was unmistakeable as the man with the ‘Marching Akitas’ and took part in numerous parades across the province each year.

Within hours of the Dickson family announcing his passing, almost 800 people had posted messages of condolence on the Facebook page of Brown’s Funeral Directors in Limavady.

The family said: “It is with our deep sadness that we wish to inform you of the death of our beloved Dad, Sam. We trust you understand why we are asking for our complete privacy at this immediate time, will update you soon.”

Sam Dickson

One of those expressing sympathy was Claire Sugden MLA.

“My sincere condolences to Sam’s family,” she said.

“Sam meant a lot to many people in Limavady, Northern Ireland and beyond. Sam and his beautiful dogs brought a lot of joy to many on parade. He will certainly be missed.”

Mr Dickson was a member of the Constable Anderson Memorial Band.

In a social media tribute, his friend Paul Olphert said: “It is with a deep sense of immense sadness and sorrow that I learned today of the passing of Mr Sam Dickson.

I must confess of my total devastation at the lost of my dear friend and indeed the friend of so many others. I have shed so many tears over Sam this week as I waited to hear any news about his condition, I have been shocked to my very core.

“Sam`s great love undoubtedly was for his 3 dogs; they were his pride and joy and strangely enough last year he must have attended and thus led more band parades than ever before. Little did he or anyone realises it was in fact his final farewell.”

The East Londonderry branch of the TUV said its members “are saddened to hear of the passing of Sam Dickson, a Limavady man who was a well known figure in the marching band scene the length and breadth of the province with his marching dogs”.

