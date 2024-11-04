Northern Ireland band Snow Patrol today announce date at Belsonic, Belfast for June 21, 2025

Snow Patrol have today announced details of their outdoor shows for summer 2025 which includes a date at Belsonic, Belfast on Saturday 21 June 2025.

And tickets for their gig go on sale this Friday at 10am on ticketmaster.ie

The news comes, according to their management team, as their stunning number one new album ‘The Forest Is The Path’ featuring new single ‘Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost’ is out now.

‘The Forest is the Path’ is the Northern Irish band’s eighth studio album and marks their eagerly awaited return after six years, following 2018’s ‘Wildness’.

It is produced by Fraser T Smith (Adele/Dave/Stormzy) and the band.

Now comprising the trio of Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid, Snow Patrol offered the first tastes of their extraordinary new album with singles ‘The Beginning’, ‘This Is The Sound Of Your Voice’ and ‘All’.

‘The Forest Is The Path’ was written by Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody and Johnny McDaid and features twelve tracks.

Fraser T Smith, Will Reynolds, Roy Kerr and Troy Van Leeuwen (QOTSA) also contributed to the writing on some of the songs on the album. The album and single artwork features paintings by Gary Lightbody.

New single ‘Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost’’is the second song the band wrote for the album on a brief but pivotal writing trip to Somerset.

“It was written on the second day there,” Lightbody says “The first day we wrote ‘The Beginning' and the second day we wrote ‘Everything’s Here and Nothing Lost’ which are now the first and third singles from the album, so you could say it was a productive trip”.

‘The Forest is the Path’ is an album of contrasts.

At times epically joyous, life-affirming and giant - in fact Lightbody calls the album “the biggest sounding record we have ever made” - and the first four tracks are some of the mightiest choruses they have released in their now thirty-year career. But it also holds space for moments that are pin-drop quiet and earth-shatteringly devastating.

Snow Patrol kicked off their return in the summer with a stunning performance at Rock Werchter in Belgium before playing to 30,000 fans at a sold-out Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick.