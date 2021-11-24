Northern Ireland cafe scheme serving up a cuppa and a chat

Three of the ‘chatty cafes’ have opened in Larne — the Salvation Army (Main Street), The Prom Café (Larne Leisure Centre) and Barbara Ann’s Home Bakery (Fairhill).

The idea, backed by the local council, is for a table to be set aside and made available as a ‘chatty table’ where customers can sit if they are happy to have a conversation with other customers.

The scheme, being rolled out by Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network, part funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, aims to tackle loneliness and reduce isolation by creating opportunities to talk and interact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor William McCaughey at the ‘chatty cafe’ on the Prom Cafe in Larne

It follows a similar ‘Chatty Benches’ initiative, whereby bright yellow benches in a number of the council’s public spaces provide opportunities for conversation in the outdoors.

Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, officially opened the new Larne Chatty Cafés and said: “One in three people in Northern Ireland are likely to experience feelings of loneliness in their lifetime.

“Throughout this difficult year of lockdowns, isolation and restrictions on our social activities, human contact has been limited, which has impacted our mental health.

“The challenges the pandemic has created in terms of creating loneliness in communities is something that the Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network aims to tackle.

“I was delighted to attend the launch of the Chatty Cafés for Larne and look forward to seeing many more established across the borough.”

Yvonne Carson, the Northern Trust’s lead for loneliness and social isolation, added: “It’s very encouraging to see the establishment of three more Chatty Cafés in the borough. At a time when we have seen many restrictions on our social activities it’s great to see initiatives like this promoting interaction and conversation.”

Annemarie and Philip, from the Salvation Army cafe, said: “This is such a great scheme, promoting understanding and kindness and the Salvation Army are so proud to be involved. I can reassure people that if they are feeling isolated they will get a big welcome if they come down to the Main Stre - call in and have a chat.

“You never know what people are going through and a bit of laughter and conversation can lift everyone’s spirits. I really hope this scheme will encourage more people to reach out and make that first step.”

Barbara, from Barbara Ann’s Home Bakery, added: “Customers can enjoy a cuppa and a bun while having a conversation and meeting new people.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry