Northern Ireland Centennial parade: lead band back in Ballymena an hour before last band left Stormont

Kellswater Flute Band had the honour of leading the 25,000-strong parade as it made its way from Stormont along the four-mile route to Belfast City Hall.

Having set off behind the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland colour party at 1.20pm, the band paraded through the city and, as will most of those who followed, paraded on towards a predesignated pick-up site to meet their bus.

The Belfast districts were placed at the rear of the parade so that they could carry on from the city centre and parade back to a dispersal site in their own area.

The Grand Lodge colour party and the Kellswater Flute Band led the NI Centennial parade of 25,000 into Belfast city centre on Saturday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

There were still around 5,000 parade participants in the grounds of Stormont at 4.20pm when the Kellswater band reported their arrival back in Ballymena.

Police estimate that 100,000 people lined the route.

Speaking to the News Letter ahead of the parade, Kellswater band secretary Alistair McDonald said it was an honour to lead the parade in the year the band celebrates its 75th anniversary.

“We were formed in 1947 so it’s kind of special that we have been asked to lead the parade.