Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust gala dinner ‘a huge success’

Northern Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust held a gala dinner at Carrick’s Loughshore Hotel on Friday evening.

Tickets were sold out for the first fundraising event by the charity’s new Carrickfergus Committee.

Fiona Williamson, Nicola Joyce and Lynda Mullan.

With entertainment provided by The Ukulele Jam and the fabulous Untouchables, featuring Brian Giffin, the charity said the evening “was a huge success”.

The committee was launched recently to assist in generating funds to help fulfil the dreams of terminally ill, life limited and deserving local children by taking them to see Santa at his home in Lapland, Finland.

The members are: Lynda Mullan, retail operations manager, Wineflair, the charity’s first ever corporate partner; John Rodgers, son of the charity’s founder, the late Jack Rodgers MBE; Gareth Adams, Jack’s nephew; and Nicola Joyce, a long time supporter of the charity.

The gala dinner was one of a series of initiatives over the coming months to help fundraise for the next trip to Lapland, which is scheduled to take place on December 17.

Colin Barkley, the new chair of Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust and Lynne Rodgers, wife of the charity's late founder, Jack Rodgers MBE, and charity trustee.

Lynda commented: “Over 100 children, who are nominated by health workers based throughout all of the paediatric departments and hospitals in Northern Ireland, will make the journey.

“They will be accompanied by doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who give up their own time to volunteer to ensure the children can experience a magical time of memories.”

Meanwhile, A Walk to Scotland fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 17.

John said: “Join Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust supporters and charity president, Gerry Kelly, aboard the Stena Superfast ship as it sails from Belfast to Scotland.

Annette Patterson, Sharon Johnston and Lynda Mullan.

“Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship. You will walk around a designated circuit aboard the Stena Superfast ship as it sails to Scotland. Enjoy a free lunch. On the return journey, relax and be entertained with a fabulous cabaret show starring the amazing magician Rodd Hogg and the incredible Fiddler Adam.”

Information on the Walk To Scotland is available on www.niclt.org or you can call 07710 731517

Tickets were sold out for the first fundraising event by the charity’s new Carrickfergus Committee.

With entertainment provided by The Ukulele Jam and the fabulous Untouchables, featuring Brian Giffin, the charity said the evening “was a huge success”.

Wilson and Marie Rodgers and Diane and Mark Stockman.

The committee was launched recently to assist in generating funds to help fulfil the dreams of terminally ill, life limited and deserving local children by taking them to see Santa at his home in Lapland, Finland.

The members are: Lynda Mullan, retail operations manager, Wineflair, the charity’s first ever corporate partner; John Rodgers, son of the charity’s founder, the late Jack Rodgers MBE; Gareth Adams, Jack’s nephew; and Nicola Joyce, a long time supporter of the charity.

The gala dinner was one of a series of initiatives over the coming months to help fundraise for the next trip to Lapland, which is scheduled to take place on December 17.

Lynda commented: “Over 100 children, who are nominated by health workers based throughout all of the paediatric departments and hospitals in Northern Ireland, will make the journey.

“They will be accompanied by doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who give up their own time to volunteer to ensure the children can experience a magical time of memories.”

Meanwhile, A Walk to Scotland fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 17.

Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Carrick fundraising committee members (l-r) John Rodgers, Lynda Mullan, Nicola Joyce and Gareth Adams.

John said: “Join Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust supporters and charity president, Gerry Kelly, aboard the Stena Superfast ship as it sails from Belfast to Scotland.

“Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship. You will walk around a designated circuit aboard the Stena Superfast ship as it sails to Scotland. Enjoy a free lunch. On the return journey, relax and be entertained with a fabulous cabaret show starring the amazing magician Rodd Hogg and the incredible Fiddler Adam.”

Information on the Walk To Scotland is available on www.niclt.org or you can call 07710 731517.

Lindsay and Sandra Luney