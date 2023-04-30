Northern Ireland churches set to mark Coronation of incoming monarch King Charles III

The Prince of Wales leaving St George's Chapel, Windsor with the Duchess of Cornwall after a Service of Prayer and Dedication on the day of their marriage

A service of thanksgiving, in preparation for the coronation, will be hosted by the Church of Ireland in St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral, Armagh this coming Tuesday night.

The invited congregation will be made up of community, church and civic representatives from across the Armagh city, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

The sermon will be given by Church of Ireland primate archbishop John McDowell and Roman Catholic primate archbishop Eamon Martin will also have a part in the service. The cathedral choir will render musical pieces sung at past Westminster Abbey coronations.

King Charles has asked that on this coming Friday (May 5), the eve of his coronation, the prayers of the peoples of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and beyond will be offered to God for the reign he is about to undertake.

The Church of Ireland has evoked a special prayer for the new monarch's reign: "In thanksgiving and hope, let us pray to the Lord. For Charles the King and Camilla the Queen Consort, that they may reign with wisdom and grace. Let us pray to the Lord. For all those entrusted with the responsibility of government, that they may lead with vision and discernment."

The four main church leaders in Northern Ireland, from the Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, Methodist and Roman Catholic faiths, will attend Saturday's coronation service in London.

Around various Church of Ireland parishes on Friday night, the coronation will be marked. They will include a service of choral evensong in St Anne's cathedral , Belfast (5.30pm); a vigil of prayer in St Columb's cathedral, Londonderry (7.30pm); a service in Coolbuck church, part of Lisbellaw CoI parish (5pm), Co Fermanagh; and a vigil of prayer in St Patrick's parish church, Coleraine 7.30pm.

In St Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry, the coronation will be shown on a big screen on Saturday, beginning at 10am. A Saturday street party will also be held at the rectory of Trory and Killadeas parishes, Co. Fermanagh, with large screens showing the coronation.

The coronation events will continue on Sunday May 7, with special services held at most churches in the Church Ireland dioceses located in Northern Ireland with lunches and tea parties arranged afterwards for worshippers.

In the Presbyterian and Methodist churches, and in other Protestant denominations across the province the King's coronation will also be appropriately marked, with special services and congregational social events.

