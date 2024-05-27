Northern Ireland councils to continue legal action against Stormont over end to animal welfare support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland councils are to continue with a judicial review into a Stormont decision to withdraw funding for animal welfare, despite an offer of a one-off payment from the Environment Minister.

Last August the Stormont Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs told the 11 councils of Northern Ireland it had axed all animal welfare funding to local authorities, while warning the councils they were still legally obliged to deliver the service.

This left the 11 cash-strapped councils down £1.25 million for 2023/24 on work dedicated to saving and protecting neglected and abused pets. The budget also covers prosecutions against pet abusers, puppy farmers and smugglers.

Councils have collectively launched Judicial Review proceedings against the Department, led by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and in advance of the planned hearing a request had been made of DAERA to reconsider its position.

Puppies involved in suspected illegal importation of animals into Northern Ireland.

The new DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has not backed down on the permanent cut, but has offered a one-off back-payment of half of the money, £625,000, that were due to councils for 2023-24. Despite the offer, the matter of animal welfare funding support for councils will still proceed to full judicial review hearing later in the year.

Last month the DAERA Minister wrote to Alison McCullagh Chief Executive Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. He stated: “The Department is conscious that while it was able to provide financial support to councils to assist them in advancing their legal obligations in previous years, the responsibility for funding the service still remains with local councils.

“As you are aware, in the face of a difficult budgetary settlement, the Department took a number of decisions to help ensure we could discharge our own statutory obligations and live within our budget allocation.

“This meant that there was no funding available to local councils to support this service (which is not a DAERA responsibility) for the last financial year. This remains the position of the Department.

He added: “Following an additional allocation of Resource DEL to my Department by the Executive in February 2024 I have accordingly decided that a one-off allocation of £625k is now made available as a contribution towards costs incurred for delivery of the non-farmed animal welfare enforcement service for 2023/24.”

At the recent meeting of the Ards and North Down Council Environment Committee, where the DAERA Minister was formerly a councillor, elected representatives across the board spoke with one voice in criticism of the department.

Green Councillor Barry McKee said: “It is great to see we are going to get some money we were obviously promised previously, that is welcome. But for too long this council and others have been hampered in our endeavours to improve animal welfare provision.

“This recent lack of resources and weak legislative powers already make it difficult for us to have enforcement the way we would like it. And the continued intransigence from the department is pretty disappointing – they are prepared to spend rates income taking this to court when we are pretty clear we are going to win this case.

“So I wish all those who are taking this judicial review all the best with that. I am disappointed the Minister has said animal welfare is a priority for him, and that he wants to be an advocate, but at the same time he is moving funding and resources from councils dedicated towards animal welfare.

“In my opinion this can only lead to cruelty and worse outcomes for animals. The public are pretty clear in calling for a more robust approach to animal welfare, and that it is better resources. The Minister is certainly letting us down in that regard.”

DUP Alderman Trevor Cummings added: “While there is a back payment of sorts coming to councils, which is welcome as small as it is, there has to be a concerted effort (by the department) to put in a very concise plan of action as to how they deal with animal welfare. If it is a priority, and we are required to enforce it, we need to have the resources in place to deliver that.

“We can’t do it with one hand tied behind our backs. We need to be able to deliver it in a robust fashion, in a manner that upholds what our own officers are trying to achieve locally.”