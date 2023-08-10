Moira Village. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Over 3,000 burial plots could be set to be extended to Northern Ireland’s third ever crematorium plan as council graveyard spaces look to reach full capacity by next year. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has agreed a pre-application notice at its planning committee this week. The £1m proposal is for a cemetery extension and ancillary works including landscaping, internal access roads, and a railway underpass near the Lisnabilla Road, Moira. LCCC head of planning, Conor Hughes said: “This is the third part of a cemetery development. “It is due to be up for public consultation. “An earlier application for the cemetery was some years ago, but the full application never arrived, so it needed to be entered again.”

According to a LCCC cemetery strategy plan (2021-32), currently the only council graveyard that has space for new plot sales is Lisburn New Cemetery Extension at Blaris Road, with full capacity expected to be reached by 2024.

A new plan to extend a further 720 graves at the cemetery is anticipated to be completed next year.