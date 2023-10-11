Northern Ireland fans' body keeps pressure on IFA over Casement Park concerns
With the IFA supporting the rebuilding of Casement Park ahead of the prestigious tournament, the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) has expressed a number of concerns, including the prospect – if Northern Ireland qualifies for the finals – of thousands of NI fans travelling in and out of the predominantly nationalist west Belfast area.
AONISC chairman Gary McAllister has also questioned if local football will reap any benefits from Northern Ireland being one of the Euro 2028 host nations, rather than having the GAA as the sole beneficiary.
"We are asking what the legacy for local football will be, how does football in Northern Ireland benefit,” Mr McAllister said.
"I don't think anyone doesn't want to see Northern Ireland host a major tournament. It's something most of us never expected to be possible but we have a number of questions regarding the Irish FA's participation as hosts," he told the BBC.
"It remains our view that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia," he added.
In a letter to the IFA, Mr McAllister has asked if a feasibility study was carried out to assess if it would be possible for the national stadium at Windsor Park to have its capacity temporarily increased to meet the minimum 30,000-seat requirement for major tournaments.
The News Letter has asked the same question of the IFA but has not yet received a response.