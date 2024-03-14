Michael O'Neill with the new NI kits for 2024. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Both the home and away kits were launched yesterday ahead of the friendly matches against Scotland and Romania later this month.​

News Letter columnist Owen Polley was one of those who took to social media to express reservations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Maybe I'm too resistant to change, but the new Northern Ireland home kit looks like the shorts and socks were in the wash, so two random alternatives were picked out of a hamper.”

He added: “I'm not particularly keen on the shirt, but it might have been tolerable with white shorts and green socks.”

The sound wave graphic, running the full length of the vertical stripes on the home kit, has been described by JD Sports website as paying “tribute to the chants around Windsor Park on matchdays”.

While some supporters have spoken positively of the unusual features, most of those commenting online are far from impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Absolutely hideous at best,” and "Getting worse every time we change,” were among the more caustic responses, along with: “That home kit is the worst ever in the history of kits.”

Another fan said: “It meets the custodial threshold surely. Someone has a degree in design and has got up, walked into their flexible workspace, got their flat white, sat down for the morning team huddle and submitted that.”

All sizes of the adult kits are priced at £75.

The JD website states: "Stay in song with your nation with this men's Northern Ireland 2024 Home Shirt from adidas. In a Vivid Green colourway, this slim-build shirt is made from recycled polyester fabric, combining breathable mesh panels and sweat-wicking AEROREADY tech for cool comfort.

"The contrasting strips feature sound wave graphics that pay tribute to the chants around Windsor Park on matchdays, while the crew neckline and short sleeves keep it classic. Signed off with the Performance logo and the Northern Ireland crest to the chest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan asked: “Is it only me or does anyone else think that there’s a competition within Adidas design department to come up with the most ridiculous looking Northern Ireland kit?”

Other fans responsed to the official kit launch saying: “As exciting as the appointment of Lawrie McMenemy,” and “Home kit is awful. Away kit isn't too bad.”

Positive responses were hard to find, but at least one supporter was keeping an open mind: “I think I like it. Need to see it up close though. The away one looks nice,” they said.

The first of the two friendlies will see Michael O’Neill’s team play Romania at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on March 22 (7.45pm UK time), with the second against Scotland at Hampden Park on March 26 (also at 7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland game is to be broadcast live on BBC Two NI and on the BBC iPlayer.