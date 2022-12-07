Northern Ireland fans have welcomed back Michael O’Neill with open arms

The 53-year-old returns to the hot seat a little over two and a half years since leaving to manage Stoke City in the Championship.

Out of work since being sacked by Stoke in August, O’Neill was instantly the Irish FA’s first choice for the job after Ian Baraclough was axed in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of his previous eight years in charge was Northern Ireland’s journey to the last 16 at Euro 2016, ending a 30-year wait to play at a major tournament.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill back at Windsor Park with the announcement that he has signed a new five and a half year contract. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

He said the prospect of tarnishing his legacy if things go badly second time around did not worry him as he set his sights on reaching Euro 2024.

At a press conference at Windsor Park today he said: “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe it was possible. Of course there’s an apprehension about it, but that’s important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland fans appear buoyed by O’Neill’s return to lead the Green and White Army.

Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs chair Gary McAllister said: "It's been clear since the position became available that Michael is the man most fans wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With no fixtures before the Euro 2024 qualifiers, it was important that the IFA appointed someone with the experience and knowledge of our squad and underage set up and Michael obviously ticks those boxes.

"I believe that his return will be a massive boost to the squad and to the fans."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland fan Ian Reid said: “Genuinely couldn't be happier with Michael O’Neill returning as NI manager. I’m 100% serious when I say that there is no other manager in the world I’d prefer to manage us in these qualifiers.”

David Todd commented: “There’ll be a different atmosphere around Windsor Park. Even if the team loses the fans know what Michael O’Neill can do to turn it around. Here’s hoping second time is as good as the first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth McCarter said: “Return of the king! I know they say never go back in football, but it’s Michael O’Neill like. Well done Irish FA.”

Thomas Brownlee wrote on social media: “Michael O'Neill back to NI is probably the best option we have to get into some sort of direction. I don't expect miracles though. No one should. The squad depth is still a concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill revitalised the Green and White Army between 2012 and 2020, inheriting a team that had won two of their last 24 matches but going on to win 36 per cent of his 72 games in charge – the best winning percentage of any Northern Ireland boss since the great Billy Bingham’s first spell ended in 1971.

Bingham’s record is one that O’Neill hopes to challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Billy Bingham was manager for 118 games and I have 72, so I’d really like to break the 100 barrier,” he said.