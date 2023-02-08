Northern Ireland farm shop rises from the ashes after devastating fire

The popular farm shop and restaurant had to be closed after a fire broke out in a storeroom at the premises on the Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn.

At the time the Herron vowed to channel all the efforts into “building back better”, and they’ve done just that – re-opening today at 9am, rising from the ashes one year on from the event.

Speaking at the time of the fire, Downshire East councillor Andrew Gowan described Ashvale Farm Shop as a “fantastic family business” that is “greatly valued by the local community and beyond”.

In a Facebook post, the Herron family said: “This past year is one which, as a family and business, we’d never wish to repeat. The memories of that devastating day seem as vivid today as they were this time last year, when we were abruptly awakened by the flickering of flames.

“Since then, there have been many dark days. Times when things have seemed unsurmountable and utterly overwhelming. Yet, through the toughest of times, faith and the outpouring of support from our local community, fellow businesses, friends and family has given us the strength to persevere.

“This time last year, we made a pledge to ‘rise from the ashes’ and ‘build back better’. It’s with the utmost sincerity that we wish to thank all the wonderful tradesmen who have made our reopening possible. Your hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated.

“We also wish to acknowledge the two individuals who have been crucial to our return, our parents, Edward and Julie. Words simply cannot describe how grateful we are for everything you have done. Your steadfastness, devotion and diligence, despite the challenges you have faced, has been unyielding. Thank you!

Ashvale Farm Shop was devastated by fire last February

“And so, with a great deal of emotion, we look forward to the future at Ashvale. We are delighted to have our team back together again and are beyond thrilled to, once again, welcome you back.”

The post added: “From the ashes… we will rise!”

Congratulating the family, Liz Reid wrote: “Put the dark days behind you and congratulate yourselves for making today happen. Best wishes for many years of success it is going to be fantastic to visit you again.”

Emma McLeese added: “A great achievement to have done as a family, to bring Ashvale back. The most wonderful news! Good luck everyone and can’t wait to get back in next time I am home!”

The business vowed to 'build back better' after the overnight fire. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Jeffrey Patterson said: “Congratulations to the Herron Family and all the team. It’s been a tough road for you all. Every blessing for your reopening and for many years ahead.”

Irene Ruddock wrote: “Congratulations to you all, hard work but will pay off. Brilliant venue, be in very soon. Wishing you all the very best of luck in new building. Deserve it so much.”

Look forward to lunch very soon.