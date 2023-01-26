Northern Ireland farmer who owes debt of gratitude to Air Ambulance raises enough to fund service for three days

In September 2012, the helicopter and medics came to the aid of William Hutchinson from Desertmartin when the tractor he was using rolled on top of him causing severe pelvis and arm injuries.

Somehow William remained conscious to call 999 and soon the air ambulance and clinicians were by his side, providing the critical care he needed before he was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

He said: “I will always be grateful to the treatment from the air ambulance doctor and paramedic and the pilot who flew me swiftly for onward care.

Kathryn Hutchinson, Linda Hutchinson, William Hutchinson, Brian Hutchinson, Claire Hutchinson, Andrew Moore and HEMS paramedic James O'Callaghan

"I also owe thanks to Dr Spence and the entire team in the hospital, I have made a remarkable recovery and am back to farming.”

William wanted to give something back to the charity Air Ambulance NI who deliver the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

He settled on a cycle from Desertmartin to Portstewart, setting up a JustGiving fundraising page and organising a collection.

The fundraising from family, friends and the community at large was overwhelming, raising £15,500 for the charity – enough to fund the service for almost three days.

Kerry Anderson from the charity said: “It is so touching to think that someone else funded the service when it was needed for William and now he and his family and friends’ have done the same for so many future patients.

"The clinical team are needed on average twice per day and each day over £5,500 is required to sustain the HEMS.

"We owe massive thanks to William and his wife Linda, their family, friends and everyone who contributed to this fabulous total.”

The HEMS brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes attending patients who are seriously ill or injured, with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Meanwhile another farmer from Northern Ireland, Libby Clarke, is taking on the Belfast Marathon to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Libby from Magheralin in Co Down, who is also an estate agent, has set herself is a tough one as she has just had a hip replacement following injuries received on her farm several years ago.

She said: ““I was attacked on my farm almost nine years ago and knew early on that there would be repercussions down the line due to severity of the injuries received at that time. However, this just means that I must push myself harder to get training in before the Marathon in April.”

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2 million each year to sustain this service so public support is crucial. There are lots of ways to support including taking on part of the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon on April 30 or volunteering in your area.