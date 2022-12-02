Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service issue safety warning after three deaths in fires in Northern Ireland

The victims died following fires in Edenvale Crescent, Belfast on Sunday, Benraw Green, Andersonstown, Belfast on Monday and The Pines, Cookstown on Wednesday. Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, NIFRS, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the three men.

"This is very tragic news and is a cause for concern. "The three men were aged 58, 79 and 94 respectively which means they are in what we call our 'at-risk' age group. "The winter period, from December to February, is a high-risk time of year for accidental house fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the cost of living impact this year we are extra aware that people may be turning to alternative ways to heat and fuel their homes. "In trying to reduce heating costs, please keep warm safely."

Forensics at the scene after a person died after a fire at a house in east Belfast.

He added: "If you're using portable heaters and electric blankets make sure they're in good working order, and keep heaters away from soft furnishings and Christmas decorations.

"If you're planning to light a fire you haven't used in a while, make sure a suitably trained person services your chimney beforehand to ensure it's not blocked, as blocked chimneys can cause carbon monoxide. "Make sure not to overload plug sockets - electrical appliances such as electric heaters should be plugged directly into a wall socket as they are high powered. Also avoid running white goods and charging devices when you're asleep - you will have less time to react if a fire starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad