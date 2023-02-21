Northern Ireland Housing Executive rents are set to increase by 7% from April 4
The increase has been described as equating to an average additional £4.86 per week, increasing the average weekly rent for tenants from £69.49 to £74.35.
The Department for Communities confirmed the rent increase will apply from April 4. It said it comes in response to the Housing Executive's annual request for a rent increase.
The department said the rent increase is below the rate of inflation, and will provide funding for essential maintenance, improvements and investment while also keeping the rate affordable for tenants. Tenant affordability was described as being the department's key consideration.
It said 78% of Housing Executive tenants are currently in receipt of housing assistance, and these tenants will be protected from the impact of the rent increase. For the remaining 22% of tenants - who have no entitlement or a minimal entitlement to assistance with housing costs - the impact of the increase was "modelled across a range of household scenarios, all of which demonstrated its affordability".
The Housing Executive said it is offering support to tenants through its Financial Inclusion Team, which helps tenants by providing advice on benefits, budgeting and signposting to a range of sources of financial support. It said rent levels are considered every year by taking into account a wide range of factors, including inflation, projected running costs, spending requirements and affordability.