Northern Ireland Housing Executive rents are set to increase by 7% from April 4

The Department for Communities confirmed the rent increase will apply from April 4. It said it comes in response to the Housing Executive's annual request for a rent increase.

The department said the rent increase is below the rate of inflation, and will provide funding for essential maintenance, improvements and investment while also keeping the rate affordable for tenants. Tenant affordability was described as being the department's key consideration.

It said 78% of Housing Executive tenants are currently in receipt of housing assistance, and these tenants will be protected from the impact of the rent increase. For the remaining 22% of tenants - who have no entitlement or a minimal entitlement to assistance with housing costs - the impact of the increase was "modelled across a range of household scenarios, all of which demonstrated its affordability".

Housing Executive rents are set to increase by 7%