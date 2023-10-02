News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland in pictures: A look back through the archive at Northern Ireland life

Delving into the archive for rarely seen images
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:52 BST

All images copyright Getty Images

1. British politician Enoch Powell (1912-1998) speaking with local residents while campaigning for the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) for the South Down constituency, County Down, Northern Ireland, 6th October 1974. Powell won the seat, receiving over 50% of the vote (33, 614 votes). (Photo by Jack Kay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. The south front of Mount Hall, Warrenpoint in County Down, Northern Ireland, circa 1920. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. American pilot Amelia Earhart after her solo Atlantic flight from the US to Londonderry, arriving at Hanworth Aerodrome, England, May 22nd 1932. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, circa 1960. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

