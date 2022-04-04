Northern Ireland man helping to get Queen’s platinum jubilee party started

In just two months’ time, neighbours around the UK will be coming together to mark The Queen’s 70-year reign with Big Lunch street parties and community celebrations.

To kick off the festivities, broadcaster, actress and comedian, Mel Giedroyc was joined in the gardens of Buckingham Palace by Selwyn Johnston from Fermanagh and nine other Big Lunch organisers from all four corners of the UK, to get their tips and inspiration on how to get the platinum party started.

Selwyn is a passionate community organiser who is coordinating community-led Jubilee celebrations in Fermanagh including a Big Jubilee Lunch and Coronation-themed exhibition in Enniskillen Castle.

Selwyn Johnston, from Fermanagh, joined Mel Giedroyc to get the Royal Jubilee party planning started at a special Big Jubilee Lunch event in Her Majesty The Queen’s Buckingham Palace Garden

Selwyn said: “It is an honour to be here with other people from throughout the United Kingdom that have a passion for organising Big Lunch events.

“Everyone here is taking an interest in their local community.

“We have so many people and volunteers involved in our own big lunch celebrations in in Enniskillen, we are really looking forward to it.

“It will be a fantastic occasion.”

